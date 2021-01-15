Right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini is believed to have injured his groin during the first day’s play of the fourth Test against Australia at The Gabba and is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team.

The BCCI on Friday informed that the 28-year-old, who seemed to be in a lot of pain, complained about it. He is likely to have suffered the injury during the 36th over of Australia’s innings.

Incidentally, it was the same delivery on which skipper Ajinkya Rahane dropped Labuschagne at gully.

The physio was brought on and Saini left the field after doing some stretches. Rohit Sharma bowled the final delivery to complete the over.

“Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team,” BCCI said in a statement.

After the injury of India’s premier pace bowlers of Japrit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav on the tour, it will be a big blow to the visitors if they lose another player due to injury.

Other than the bowlers, batsmen KL Rahul and Hanuma Vihari and all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have also gone out after sustaining injury in the third Test.

Meanwhile, Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne scored another half century in the ongoing four-match Test series as he helped his team reach 153/3 at the end of the second session on Day One of the last Test against India.

By Tea, Australia have posted 153/3 with Labuschagne and Matthew Wade unbeaten at 73* and 27* respectively.

Resuming the session’s play at 65/2, both Steve Smith and Labuschagne made quick runs and scored boundaries at will against an inexperienced Indian bowling attack.