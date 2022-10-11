Atletico Madrid confirm Griezmann contract until 2026.

Atletico Madrid on Monday confirmed that Antoine Griezmann has signed a contract that will keep him at the club until June 2026.

The news comes just two days after Atletico and FC Barcelona reached an agreement to resolve the complicated loan agreement that would have meant Griezmann spending this season on loan at Atletico (after being on loan as well last campaign).

Atletico would then have been obliged to make the move permanent for 40 million euros if Griezmann played 45 minutes or more in 50 per cent of this season’s matches, reports Xinhua.

However, in what looked like a clear attempt to avoid having to pay that much money, Atletico had used Griezmann almost exclusively as a substitute for the last half hour of matches and Barca were forced to give way, completing a sale for 20 million euros.

Griezmann has so far made 304 appearances for Atletico Madrid, scoring 144 goals and giving 59 assists and coach Diego Simeone will be happy to be able to include him in his starting 11 on a regular basis from now.

The striker reacted to the completion of the issue on his social media, saying “I am happy to be where I want to be.”

Atletico entertain Bruges in the Champions League on Wednesday in a match they have to win to maintain their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.