Asian Games: Shooters open Day 4 campain with gold & silver in team events

Indian shooters ran riot in Hangzhou, on Day 4 of the ongoing Asian Games 2023, clinching gold and silver medals in the team events to lift the country’s medal count to four gold, five silver and seven bronze medals.

On Wednesday, India clinched gold in the women’s 25m pistol team event, as Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan stunned their opponents with an amazing performance.

Bhaker also topped qualification in the women’s 25m pistol event, with Esha finishing in fifth place and Rhythm taking seventh.

Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra also shone in the 50m rifle 3 positions women’s team event as India won silver.

In the process, Sift also broke the Asian and Asian Games record to finish in second postion in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualifiers and Chouksey was sixth.

Meanwhile, Rohit Jadhav finished in eighth place in the wushu men’s Daoshu final. In swimming, Nina Venkatesh failed to qualify for the women’s 100m butterfly final, finishing 14th in the heats.

Later in the day, Indian women’s hockey team will begin their campaign as they meet Singapore in their opening fixture. In boxing, three pugilists will be in action, which also include Nikhat Zareen and seasoned Shiva Thapa.

Roshibina Devi, who is already guaranteed of a Wushu bronze in the women’s 60kg event, will look to elevate further in the competition.