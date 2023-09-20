Asian Games: Lovlina, Harmanpreet to be India’s flag-bearers at opening ceremony

Olympic medalists Lovlina Borgohain (boxing) and Harmanpreet Singh (hockey) have been named flag-bearers of the Indian contingent for the Asian Games opening ceremony in Hangzhou on September 23.

According to sources, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) decided to have joint flag bearers for the continental event. The Indian contingent boasts of an unprecedented 655 athletes, taking part in 39 disciplines at the Games, which was postponed by a year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“The IOA has decided to have two flag-bearers leading the Indian contingent at the Asian Games. So it will be boxer Lovlina Borgohain and men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh,” said the source.

Lovlina, the reigning world champion in women’s 75kg boxing will be eyeing a gold medal to ensure her ticket to the Paris Olympics. As many as 34 Olympic quotas are on offer in boxing (both men and women). The Assam boxer had earlier won a bronze in the Tokyo Games in the 69kg welterweight category.

Harmanpreet, one of the best drag-flickers in world hockey, will be leading the Indian men’s team at the competition and will be vying for a gold medal to secure automatic qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Reigning Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was the flag bearer of the Indian contingent five years ago in Jakarta.