Asia Cup 2023: Rohit wins toss, puts Nepal to bat in rainy Pallakelle

Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited Nepal to bat in their Asia Cup match at the Pallakelle International Stadium in Kandy on Monday. This is the first ever 50-over match between India and the tiny Himalayan nation.

For India, pacer Mohammed Shami has been picked as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, who flew back home on Sunday for the birth of his baby boy. Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel too has announced a change in their playing XI with Bhim Sharki replacing Aarif Sheikh.

This is the second match for both the nations in the ongoing 16th edition of the Asia Cup, with India splitting points with hosts and arch-rivals Pakistan after the washed out affair on Saturday, while Nepal opened their campaign with a mammoth 238-run loss to Babar Azam’s men in Multan.

The weather at the Pallakelle Stadium doesn’t seem promising for a full game as it started drizzling just after the toss, and the pitch, the square and large parts of the outfield are now under covers.

Teams:

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj