Asia Cup 2023: Homework done, Gill ready for Pakistan’s new-ball challenge

After failing to make an impression in India’s rain-marred opening contest of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan, opener Shubman Gill has done his homework as he prepares himself for a second face-off against the quality pace bowling trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf when the two sides clash in the Super Four stage game in Colombo on Sunday.

Gill took part in all the training sessions – even the optional training on Thursday and Saturday – and batted long hours. Not only that, the Punjab right-hander has been working with Nuwan Seneviratne, India’s left-arm throw down specialist, throughout the tournament, more so in the past couple of days in anticipation of a good show against Afridi, who tested the latter with a probing spell last Saturday during the rain-marred clash in Pallekele.

On the eve of their Super Four game, Gill felt not facing Pakistani bowlers enough makes a bit of difference at big events, although he seems in no mood to let the opportunity slip out of his hands on Sunday.

“We don’t play against Pakistan as often as we do against some other teams. We all know that their bowling attack is quite good and when you don’t play against such attacks often it makes a bit of difference in main tournaments,” he said in the pre-match presser.

“At this level, you would have faced left arm pacers. Whenever we come across a new bowler it makes a difference. Shaheen swings a lot and Naseem is about pace and movement and likes to get help from the wickets. They present different challenges in different conditions,” Gill explained.

“Sometimes there is no technique and it is about bowlers being good.. you can’t change something because you don’t perform in a match. You have to trust the process and game and take it forward. There is no confusion on role clarity. We understand it well and know the situations as well.. we know which position we will be batting and we are preparing accordingly,” he added.

Gill said the presence of left-arm throw down side-arm specialist Seneviratne in the squad has helped the batters in the side to perform in various conditions.

“Having a left arm throw down specialist does help a lot. It helps in preparing for the angle. Playing Pakistan was different. It was my first game and there was extra pressure…but at the World Cup every game is a pressure and to get used to that here against Pakistan helps us,” he said.