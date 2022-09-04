Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan’s Shahnawaz Dahani unavailable for India match due to a suspected side strain

Due to a suspected side strain, Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of Sunday’s Super Four match against India in the Asia Cup 2022, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

After Shaheen Shah Afridi (right knee ligament damage) and Mohammad Wasim Jr., Dahani is the third Pakistani bowler to have been sidelined recently (side strain).

“Shahnawaz Dahani will not be available for Sunday’s ACC T20 Asia Cup Super-4 match against India due to a suspected side strain. The injury happened while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday,” said the PCB in an official update.

Dahani had 1/7 in two overs in Pakistan’s 155-run thumping of Hong Kong on Friday. Dahani scored 16 runs in a previous Group A encounter against India played last Sunday in addition to recording a 0/29 in four overs.

“As is the case with any suspected side strain injury, the medical team will monitor him for the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make decisions, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the tournament,” added the PCB.

Right-arm bowler Dahani has taken one wicket in two ODIs and three in four T20Is. Before their Super Four encounter against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, Pakistan’s other fast bowling options include Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Mohammad Hasnain.

(Inputs from IANS)