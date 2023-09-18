Ashwin recalled for Australia ODIs, Rahul to lead India in first 2 games

The Indian selectors on Monday recalled veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the three-match ODI series against Australia, while naming KL Rahul as the skipper for the first two games, and resting the star quartet of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav before they make their way back for the third game.

Ashwin, who has been overlooked for the ICC World Cup squad, has only played a couple of 50-over games this year, but skipper Rohit Sharma is confident that the off-spinner will answer where he stands once he takes the field against Australia.

“Ashwin has been playing consistently in Tests. He has got a lot of experience. Guys like him are in mind and games against Australia will give us the answer where he stands,” Rohit said in a virtual conference.

Meanwhile, there is still suspense on Axar Patel’s fitness with BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar “hoping” that the all-rounder will be fit for the third and final match against Australia. Axar sustained an injury during the Super 4 encounter against Bangladesh, which was a dead rubber. Washington Sundar was then inducted in the Asia Cup squad as a last minute replacement for Sunday’s Asia Cup final in Colombo.

The series against Australia is India’s last ODI assignment before the ICC World Cup and it presents a chance for middle-order batter Tilak Varma to push his case. He has been picked for the first two games along with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will lead India at the Asian games in Hangzhou.

Emphasizing on the importance of building bench strength, Rohit said, “We try our best to play everyone we pick in the squad. But we won’t be able to build the bench strength if we keep playing the same XI.”

“There are 11 matches in the World Cup, so we’ve to take note of that,” he added.

Rohit also downplayed the challenge of travelling between venues during the World Cup, citing that his side is experienced with such situations in tournaments like the IPL.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a big challenge for us but there are certain guidelines and protocols set for us to ensure that we deliver our best,” says Rohit.

Squad for 1st two ODIs: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Squad for 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj