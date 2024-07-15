Austria’s RHI Magnesita seeks a policy to ensure refractory raw material supply to India

Vienna-based RHI Magnesita, the global leader in the manufacturing and supply of refractory products, systems, and solutions, appealed to the government of India for strategic policy initiatives to diversify the sourcing of critical refractory grade minerals to ensure raw material supply security for the sustainable growth of the country.

This was pressed upon by Gustavo Franco, chief customer officer of the company, during the India-Austria Business Meet held recently as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Austrian capital, Vienna.

The company also requested policy measures to restrict the environmentally harmful landfilling of used refractories and to promote recycling, which in turn ensures the availability of secondary raw materials for the industry and contributes towards building a circular economy.

Parmod Sagar, Managing Director and CEO of RHI Magnesita India Ltd said, “Refractory products and solutions are critical for the production of steel, cement, glass, aluminum, energy, and all such products that require high-temperature manufacturing processes.”