Ashwin might have made a difference at SCG: Gavaskar criticises mid-series retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin’s shocking retirement call in the middle of the five-Test Border-Gavaskar series has drawn sharp criticism from batting maestro Sunil Gavaskar, who felt that the decision not only left India short of a player but also potentially robbed India’s chances of featuring two experienced spinners in the final Test in Sydney, where conditions are expected to favour spinners.

There was a sense of deja vu with the way Ashwin called time on his international career, as it brought back memories of MS Dhoni and Anil Kumble, abruptly ending their red-ball careers in 2014 and 2008, respectively.

While Ashwin and Dhoni played their final Test Down Under, and retired on their own terms, Kumble’s retirement was prompted by a finger injury, after playing his last match in New Delhi.

Gavaskar also compared Ashwin’s abrupt decision to Dhoni’s mid-series retirement in 2014-15, saying, “He could have said, listen after the end of the series, I won’t be available for selection. What it does is it leaves you one short, just like when Dhoni retired after the third Test in 2014-15.”

The little master also spoke of Ashwin’s potential influence in the New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where the conditions traditionally have assisted the spinners.

“Sydney offers a lot of support for spinners. India could have played with two spinners there, and Ashwin might have made a difference,” Gavaskar said broadcasters Star Sports, while picking Ashwin’s successor.

“Maybe Washington Sundar is ahead of him,” he noted.

The former skipper hailed Ashwin’s contribution to the game, calling him “one heck of a cricketer,” but reiterated that a mid-series exit is highly unusual and disrupts team dynamics.

Tributes pour in for the ‘GOAT’

Moments after Ashwin bid adieu to international cricket shortly after the Brisbane Test, current and former team-mates and opposition players lined up to congratulate the star spinner, with Dinesh Karthik terming him a GOAT (Greatest of All Time) and Pat Cummins, hailing him as an all-time great while expressing his surprise at the mid-series announcement.

“Yeah, (the timing was) a bit of a surprise. He’s obviously been a fantastic player all around the world really. There aren’t too many finger spinners that have that kind of longevity. He’ll go down as one of the all-time greats. (He was) always a fantastic competitor, (we) had a lot of battles against him over the years here in Australia as well over in India. Just a massive respect from our change room to the career that he’s had,” Cummins said.

“a GOAT retires. Well done on what’s been an outstanding career . Proud to have played with you and definitely the greatest ever to have played from TAMILNADU,” wrote Dinesh Karthik.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli posted a heart-touching note, saying, “I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me.”

Terming Ashwin as a winner, little master Sachin Tendulkar said, “500 Test wickets for a one-in-a-million bowler! In AshWIN the SpinNER, there was always a WINNER. 500 wickets is a huge milestone in Test cricket. Congratulations, Champion!”

India head coach Gautam Gambhir shared an emotional note, saying, “The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something that I wouldn’t trade for the world! I know that generations of bowlers to come will say that I became a bowler coz of Ashwin! You will be missed brother!”

Former India captain and head coach, Anil Kumble shared, “Your journey has been nothing short of extraordinary! With over 700 international wickets and a keen cricketing mind, you are one of the finest to have graced the field. Congratulations on a stellar career, and here’s to an even brighter future off the field!”

Hailing Ashwin’s magnificent career, former India head coach Ravi Shastri said, “Congratulations on a magnificent career, old boy. You were an invaluable asset during my tenure as coach and enriched the game immensely with your skill and craft. God bless.”

West Indian great Ian Bishop hailed Ashwin’s sharp cricketing brain, saying, “Thank you Ravi Ashwin. Glad you came, and that you were a part of the international game for so long, with such excellence. You taught, you educated and you entertained.”

Hailing Ashwin for being the flag-bearer of India’s spin department over the past decade, his predecessor and legendary off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said, “Congratulations on a phenomenal cricket career. Your ambition as a test cricketer was admirable. Well done for being the flag bearer of Indian spin for more than a decade. Be very proud of your achievements and hopefully see you more often now.”