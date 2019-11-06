Legendary former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has finally shed light upon the possibility of joining Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich as their manager. He stated that he would be willing to take up the role but he also meanwhile enjoys staying away from pressure situations as well.

Wenger was part of beIN Sports, discussing and analysing the various UEFA Champions League encounters when he was asked out the possibility of being the manager of Bayern Munich.

“I came here to speak about the games and you start very strongly there, putting me straight under pressure! Of course! Coaching was my whole life until now and everybody who has coached will tell you the same,” he said.

“You miss the intensity. There’s some things you miss a lot, and some things you don’t miss. So I enjoyed as well things I don’t miss too much. But on the other hand, winning football games, preparing a team for a game, developing players and getting satisfaction and shared emotions is something that you miss.

“So of course yes, I was responsible at 33 years of age and coached until 69 without interruption at top level. So that is 36 years without stopping. So on the other hand, even if I miss it, to get a little bit out of that pressure for a year was not too bad for me – people who know me well say I’m more relaxed, it’s true,” he added.

Arsene Wenger asked whether he would be interested in the Bayern Munich job!#beINUCL #beINWenger #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/u9C8VJ60Iq — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) November 5, 2019

Video Courtesy: beIN SPORTS