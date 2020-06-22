West Indies Test captain Jason Holder has cautioned everyone taking them lightly against England in their upcoming series involving three Test matches. The series, commencing 8 July, is set to mark the resumption of the sport after the coronavirus enforced break.

Notably, West Indies had famously beaten England during the previous encounter between the two teams in the Caribbean Islands. This implies that a draw in this series would be enough for them to retain the Wisden trophy.

Holder stated that it is going to be a competitive series and it would not be advisable to consider them the underdogs in the series despite the English team being extremely successful in their home conditions.

“Anyone would be silly to write us off. It has happened in the past and we have made people eat their words. I’m confident we will do really well. I think this is going to be a really good series,” Holder told Nasser Hussain during an interview as per Daily Mail.

As many as three West Indies players had earlier opted against travelling to UK for the series looking at the health crisis that has caused havoc around the world.

Holder said that the decision of the players to do so must be respected as it wasn’t an easy decision to make keeping in mind the regulations and guidelines.

“Certainly from my perspective it won’t be. Everyone had a decision to make and a lot of our players have kids. I know that was the biggest challenge: leaving their kids at home to potentially be exposed to bringing the virus back home,” he said.

“I do wish the three players all the best and I know they will be at home supporting us. We are all one big family and we just have to do what we need to do here.”