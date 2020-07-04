Legendary Indian cricketer and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, who is forced to remain at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, has recently tried his hands at tennis. He even shared a glimpse of his tennis practice which he showcased on social media.

In the video, Tendulkar could be seen playing an almost a perfect-looking forehand, that too in slow motion.

“Hey Roger Federer! Any tips for my forehand?,” tweeted the 47-year-old legend while tagging the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

The two greats of their respective sports have earlier also engaged in friendly banters on Twitter and have gone on record multiple times sharing a mutual respect for one another.

Federer had earlier announced that he will be out of action for the remainder of the year after undergoing another arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. He also clarified that he expects to be back in action at the start of 2021.

The Swiss tennis maestro last participated in the Australian Open where he lost to world number 1 Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals earlier this year. No other Grand Slam has taken place this year as all tennis matches and tournaments have been suspended after the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Last month, Federer had become the first from tennis to top Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes.