In the Nepal-Maldives T20I encounter played in Pokhra on Monday, many records were broken. Nepal managed to win the match in just five balls as their star performer Anjali Chand picked up 6 wickets and conceded no runs to create a new world record for best bowling figures in a T20 fixture. Interestingly, it was Anjali’s debut match in which she shattered bowling records.

6 wickets for nothing

In the South Asian Games Women’s Cricket Competition, Nepal and Maldives were up against each other at Pokhra on Monday. The Maldives won the toss and decided to bat first. The Maldives skipper thought she would put the Nepal team under pressure after posting a big total while batting first. However, the exact opposite happened.

Riding on Anjali Chand’s record-breaking bowling effort, Nepal dismissed the Maldives in 10 overs for just 16 runs on the board. 6 of these wickets were taken by Anjali Chand.

Anjali bowled a total of 13 balls, in which she conceded nothing but dismissed six opposition batsmen.

9 batswomen were dismissed for ducks

A disciplined bowling effort from Nepal led by Anjali herself ensured that as many as nine Maldives batswomen were dismissed for a duck- a rare feat in cricket history. Two batswomen added 13 runs between them and 3 came from extras.

Chased the target in 5 balls

In response to Maldives’ total of 16 runs, Nepal reached their target of 17 runs in just 5 balls. However, these included 4 extras. Consequently, Nepal won the match by 10 wickets.