Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav had a rather late rise in international cricket but once he got going, he played quite a key role in India’s limited over performances over the last few years. Jadhav played many memorable knocks lower down the order and took the team to either fighting totals while batting first or over the line when chasing a total. However, one key skill that helped the captain make a selection choice in his favour was his unorthodox off-spin bowling.

Jadhav’s side-arm action proved to be quite a tough one for batsmen to pick and consequently he picked up some crucial wickets in the middle overs. Jadhav has opened up on how he got the chance to bowl for India. He credited legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble and former Indian skipper MS Dhoni for the transformation in him.

“I tried it at the nets. That time Anil (Kumble) bhai was the coach and he said no it’s legal. Then in the 1st ODI, I got Jimmy Neesham out (caught and bowled),” Jadhav said during Chennai Super Kings’s Instagram Live chat.

“That was my first wicket and then Mahi bhai gave me the confidence that I can bowl. I had not bowled much in domestic cricket also. But it was because of him that I got confidence,” he added.

“Growing up Sachin (Tendulkar) was my idol like every aspiring cricketer. I regret I could not play with him. But when it comes to favourite cricketer, it has to be Dhoni,” Kedar said .

“When I met Mahi bhai I thought he is India’s captain and he would be very strict. After meeting him, I don’t see any other image when it comes to favourite cricketer,” said Kedar.

“I could have played 8-10 ODIs but Mahi bhai supported me and he had a calming effect on me. When I see him I get confidence and if you get that from your captain, it helps a lot,” he added.