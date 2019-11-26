The much-awaited 2019 Ballon d’Or award ceremony is all set to be held in France’s capital Paris and in all probability, the winner is expected to be either Lionel Messi or Virgil van Dijk. However, if fresh reports emerging from Spain are to be believed, the Ballon d’Or winner has already been decided ahead of the much-anticipated ceremony in Paris on Monday.

Luka Modric had last year brought an end to the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly on the Ballon d’Or award and although many are of the opinion that the trend will continue and Virgil will bag the award this year, Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Lionel Messi is set to win the award this year, with Cristiano Ronaldo finishing third.

However, it is yet to be confirmed if the reports hold any truth in them as the world is waiting with bated breath to know the winner of the 2019 Ballon d’Or.