All you need to know about Tamil Nadu Premier League

Cricket fans were treated with the seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground, on Monday.

The eight-team franchise-based T20 tournament – started in 2016 – has grown over the last few years and has played a crucial role in Tamil Nadu becoming a white-ball powerhouse.

The tournament like IPL have eight teams, including Chennai Super Gillies, Lyca Kovai Kings, Dindigul Dragons, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Nellai Royal Kings, Ba11sy Trichy, Salem Spartans, and Siechem Madurai Panthers.

The TNPL 2023 will have a total of 28 league matches which will be played across Coimbatore, Dindigul, Salem, and Tirunelveli. Salem will host the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator, while Tirunelveli will host Qualifier 2 and the Final of the tournament.

This year, the league chose to ditch the draft system which was used in the first six years and executed the first-ever player auction to select players. Because of this there is noticeable excitement ahead of the new season.

TNPL 2023 TEAMS AND THEIR PLAYERS

Chepauk Super Gillies:

U Saidev, Naryan Jagadeesan, Sanjay Yadav, Baba Aparajith, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Harish Kumar S, Sathish R, Rahil Shah, Rohit R, Silambarasan M, Sibi R, Mathan Kumar S, Santosh Shiv S, Viju Arul M, Lokesh Raj TD, Rocky B, Ayyappan.

Dindigul Dragons:

Baba Indrajit, Varun Chakravarthy, R Ashwin, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Saravana Kumar P, Shivam Singh, Kishoor G, Hemanth Kumar G, Vimal Khumar R, Diran VP, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, Mathivanan M, Tamil Dhileepan ME, Advaith Sharma, Rohan Ravi Bhutra, Sarath Kumar C, Arun S, Vignesh P, Affan Khader M.

Siechem Madurai Panthers:

Gowtham V, Murugan Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Kousik J, Swapnil K Singh, Hari Nishaanth C, Shijit Chandran P, Sri Abisek S, Aaditya V, Gurjapneet Singh, Anton Andrew Subikshan M, Deeban Lingesh K, Saravanan P, Krish Jain, Rahul D, Sudhan D, Ajay K Krishnan, Ayush M, Surya B, Karthik S

Lyca Kovai Kings:

Shahrukh Khan, J Suresh Kumar, M Siddharth, Sai Sudarshan, M Mohammed, Sachin B, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan K, Kiran Akash L, Mukilesh U, Atheeq Ur Rahman MA, Vidyuth P, Yudheeswaran V, Ram Arvindh R, Hemcharan P, Divakar R, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Sujay S, Om Prakash KM.

Nellai Royal Kings:

G Ajitesh, VS Karthik, Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, Arun Karthik, Aswin Crist A, Nidish Rajagopal, Sri Neranjan R, Mithun R, Rithik Easwaran S, Suryapprakash L, Poiyamozhi M, Harish NS, Emmanuel Cherian B, Rohan J, Sugendhiran P, Adithya A, Arun Kumar SJ.

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans:

Tushar Raheja, Vijay Shankar, R Vivek, R Sai Kishore, Anirudh Sita Ram B, Chaturved NS, Periyasamy G, Trilok Nag H, Vishal Vaidhya K, Rahul Ayyapan Harish, Ganesh S, Mohamed Ali S, Manigandan S, Radhakrishnan S, Vetrivel I, Karuppusamy S, Bhuvaneswaran P, Ragavan M.

Ruby Trichy Warriors:

W Anthony Dhas, T Natarajan, Daryl S Ferrario, Monish Satish, Athisayaraj Davidson, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Silambarasan R, Jafar Jamal, R Alexandar, Mani Barathy K, Rajkumar R, Shajahan M, Francis Rokins, Akshay V Srinivasan, Easwaran K, Godson G, Mohamed Azeem K, Saran T, Vinod SP, Karthick Shanmugam G.

Salem Spartans:

M Ganesh Moorthi, Jaganath Srinivas RS, Kaushik Gandhi M, Abhishek Tanwar, Akash Sumra, Maan K Bafna, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek S, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Amit Sathvik VP, Gowri Sankar J, Mokit Hariharan S, Guru Sayee S, Yuvaraj V, Karthikeyan R, Kavin R, Sachin Rathi, Prasanth R, Aravind S.