AIFF announces 50-player probable list for AFC Asia Cup

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday announced a 50-man probable squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup, which will be held from January 12 to February 10, 2024. The head coach, Igor Stimac, selected this roster of players who will participate in an early camp in Doha, Qatar, to prepare for the tournament.

Subject to reduction prior to the competition, India’s provisional squad consists of five goalkeepers, fifteen defenders, fifteen midfielders, and fifteen strikers. India hopes to qualify for the Round of 16, when the top two teams and the four best third-place teams advance. Along with Australia (January 13), Uzbekistan (January 18), and Syria (January 23), India has been placed in Group B. The four best third-place finishers (out of six) and the top two teams from each group advance to the Round of 16.

Sunil Chhetri, India’s leading figure, anticipates his third AFC Asian Cup appearance, spearheading the team. Stimac also leans on the defensive experience of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan.

Advertisement

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, and Gurmeet Singh Chahal.

Defenders: Naorem Roshan Singh, Bikash Yumnam, Lalchungnunga, Sandesh Jhingan, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Pritam Kotal, Hormipam Ruivah, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gahlot, and Amey Ranawade.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Brandon Fernandes, Udanta Singh Kumam, Yasir Mohammad, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Glan Martins, Liston Colaco, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Ninthoinganba Meetei, and Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Farukh Choudhary, Nandhakumar Sekar, Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahul KP, Ishan Pandita, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Parthib Gogoi, and Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

In order to start their last preparations, India is anticipated to establish a training camp during the first week of January and then go to Doha, Qatar.

Notably, Sunil Chhetri had previously in the year discussed the value of extended training camps, particularly with the Asian Cup in mind.

“Longer camps would always be beneficial for a team like ours, particularly for the Asian Cup, where we know we will face the likes of Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria. The boys are performing at a certain level when they compete in the Hero ISL. But let’s face it, Chhetri had stated, “We will face competition that is at least a few notches higher when we play Australia.”