Football: India U23 fall short 1-2 to Malaysia in friendly

# Sports

IANS | New Delhi | March 23, 2024 12:46 pm

India Under-23 men’s national team went down to hosts Malaysia Under-23 national team 1-2 in the first of the two friendly matches at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday.

The winners led 1-0 at half time with Saravanan Thirumurgan (33’) scoring the goal and increasing the lead four minutes after resumption through Muhamad Alif Zikri Bin Zaini Anuar.

India U23, coached by former India defender Naushad Moosa, reduced the margin when Chingamgbam Shivaldo Singh found the mark in the 78th minute, according to information provided by the AIFF here on Friday.

The second and last friendly match will be played on Monday at the same venue.

