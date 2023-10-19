After Rishab Pant, Rohit Sharma caught driving Lamborghini at breakneck speed

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma drove his Lamborghini to join his squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup. On the way, the Indian cricket captain was given three speeding fines on the Mumbai-Pune motorway.

The 36-year-old Indian cricket skipper is said to have driven his car along the Mumbai-Pune Motorway at speeds of above 200 km/h, with a recorded peak speed of 215 km/h.

Concerned that Mr. Sharma was speeding on the highway, traffic police officers recommended he ride in the team bus with a police escort.

Following a poor performance in India’s opening match of the tournament against Australia, the right-hand batsman turned things around, making a century and a half-century against Afghanistan and Pakistan to help India reach their respective marks of 273 and 192 runs.

Having scored 217 runs at an average of 72.33 in three games, Sharma is currently ranked fourth among the tournament’s run scorers. In the game against Afghanistan, he broke two records: the most sixes ever hit by a player in any of the three formats and the most hundreds ever achieved by a single player in the history of the ODI World Cup. Today, Team India will take on Bangladesh in their fourth World Cup match at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium.