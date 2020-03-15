After a splendid Ranji season and leading Saurashtra to their maiden title, pacer Jaydev Unadkat announced his engagement on Sunday.

“6 hours, 2 meals and 1 shared mud cake later..,” Unadkat wrote along with a ring and a heart emoticon.

6 hours, 2 meals & 1 shared mud cake later.. 💍❤️ pic.twitter.com/SEvHFDQwru — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, India Test player and Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara congratulated the bowler.

“Welcome to the family Rinny. I am so glad that my brother Jaydev Unadkat

has found the love of his life,” tweeted India Test batsman.

“P:S – You have to deal with a lot of bromance, he added.

Welcome to the family Rinny. I am so glad that my brother @JUnadkat has found the love of his life. 🤗 P:S – You have to deal with a lot of bromance pic.twitter.com/X9aZxFfm0o — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 15, 2020

Unadkat was at his very best in the just concluded Ranji Trophy season and claimed 67 wickets at 13.23, including match-winning spells on the last day of both the semifinal and the final, respectively.

Unadkat-led Saurashtra won their maiden Ranji Trophy title on Friday on the back of their first innings lead against Bengal in the final played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. It was their first-ever win in the history of India’s premier domestic competition.

Saurashtra had posted 425 in their first innings before restricting Bengal on 381, thus taking a crucial lead of 44 runs on the final day of the match.

The match ended in a draw, but according to the rules of the tournament, Saurashtra became the winner on the virtue of their first-innings lead.