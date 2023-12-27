Afghanistan Cricket Board not to give NOC to trio for 2 years

The Afghanistan Cricket Board’s (ACB) decision not to award a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to three of its players—Naveen-ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and Fazal Haq Farooqi—for two years has put their participation in the IPL 2024 in doubt.

The ACB announced on Monday that, as a disciplinary step, it has decided to postpone the three players’ yearly central contracts. In a statement, it said, “Additionally, the Board has opted not to grant them NOCs for the next two years following their intention to be released from their annual central contracts.”

Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad both elected to keep Naveen and Farooqi, while Kolkata Knight Riders signed spinner Mujeeb in the auction last week. The ACB’s decision, however, could be a setback for the franchises, even though they want to ‘wait and watch’ before commenting.

According to the ACB, the three players were hesitant to sign the central contract because they ‘prioritised their own interests over playing for Afghanistan, which is viewed as a national responsibility.’

The ACB formed a committee to thoroughly investigate the situation, and the committee recommended that the three players be barred from competing for the central contract for one year, commencing January 1, 2024. ”

In this case, ACB will consider and decide their participation in events when needed,” the committee noted.

While it was agreed that the players would be ineligible for NOCs for the next two years, all current NOCs would be revoked immediately.

“The three players formally communicated their decision to the ACB, expressing their desire to release themselves from the annual central contract, beginning January 1, 2024, and requesting that they consider their consent for their participation in the national events,” a committee member stated, adding that the Board has communicated its stance to all stakeholders—the ICC, ACC, and member nations.

The IPL is expected to begin around March 22 next year. And it needs to be seen whether the ACB sticks to its decision or eventually relents, allowing the players to play in the league. Prior to the IPL, India and Afghanistan will be engaged in a three-match T20I series, beginning January 11.