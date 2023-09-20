Punjab: Now NoC must for construction within 150-meter radius of water bodies

In order to minimise the damage caused by floods and regulate the construction activities in the vicinity of natural water bodies, the Punjab government has now made it mandatory for any project within a 150-meter radius of a water body to seek approval from the drainage wing of the Water Resources Department.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that during the recent floods, it was observed that the flow of flood water had been obstructed at many places due to which public property and private infrastructure were damaged.

He said because of this, the department has decided that now the projects within a radius of 150 meters from the drain, river or choe bank will require no objection certificate (NoC) from the drainage wing.

The minister said to make this process more smooth, the competent authorities should issue NoC according to the project area. It has been asked to simplify the issuing process so that no company or agency faces any problems.

The authority to approve areas up to two acres is vested in the executive engineer, chief engineer for areas from two acres to 25 acres and the government will have the right to approve the area more than 25 acres.