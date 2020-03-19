With the number of coronavirus cases surging over 170 in India, including 3 deaths so far, Blue Tigers’ midfielder Anirudh Thapa has advised everyone to take the necessary precautions in order to be safe from the pandemic.

The footballer also encouraged people to follow the guidelines suggested by the various health departments.

“It’s a time for me to take a break and spend time with family. It is extremely important to take adequate precautions to stay safe and I encourage everyone to follow the guidelines and play their roles in containing the disease,” said Thapa as quoted by IANS.

The deadly virus has already been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. So far it has claimed more than 9,000 lives and has infected over 223,000 across the world. It has reached 176 countries and territories.

Considering the gravity of the situation, various sports personalities have also asked people to take adequate precautions to fight the virus. Some are even taking the World Health Organization’s #SafeHandsChallenge – which elaborates people how to clean hands properly. The likes of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and star badminton player PV Sindhu are in the list.

Thapa’s Indian Super League (ISL) team Chennaiyin FC finished the just concluded ISL season as runners-up as ATK beat them 3-1 in the final.

The midfielder had an excellent season where his improvement was quite evident with an average of 50 successful passes per game at an accuracy of 75%, recording six assists and scoring one goal — a cracker in the first leg of the semi-final against FC Goa.