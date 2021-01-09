Australia batsman Steve Smith said that he had decided to take a more positive approach against Ravichandran Ashwin in the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In the first two Tests, Ashwin had dismissed Smith twice to resist the Australia’s premier batsman from wreaking havoc. However, Smith turned the tide against him and found his form back to score his 27th Test hundred on Friday.

“I decided to be a bit more positive. Early on I hit him over his head, sort of just put a bit of pressure on him to bowl where I wanted him to bowl. It was a concerted effort. And I was happy with the way I played him,” Smith told the media after the second day’s play.

Smith said he made no tactical changes during the innings. “Just be a bit faster on my feet, in particular against the spin, a bit quicker on my feet. Put pressure on [him], come down the wicket sometimes, play off the backfoot a bit better, but against the quicks nothing different,” he said.

Smith said that he did not feel that he was out of form in Tests.

“No, not really. I read a lot of things as I think I’ve said numerous times and plenty of people said I was out of form so it was nice to come back into form, if that’s what you want to call it,” he said.

“I love playing here at the SCG, it’s a great place to bat, my home ground. I think my mum and dad were here so able to see that and just proud to get three figures on the board and spend some time out in the middle and help us post a decent score,” Smith said.

Smith’s innings of 131 runs took Australia’s total to 338 runs before they were bundled in the second session of third day.

Apart from Smith, who unfortunately got run out to bring an end to Australia’s first innings, Marnus Labuschagne made a significant contribution of 91 before falling short of his fifth Test ton. The duo was also a part of more than hundred runs partnership.

Meanwhile, on Day 3, India were bowled out for 244 runs in the first innings of the third Test against Australia to concede a 94-run lead at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pat Cummins was the best bowler for the host with his 4/29.