Post Wednesday night’s El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona which ended in a goalless tie, violent protests erupted outside the Barcelona stadium which led to several arrests and injuries.

Earlier, thousands of fans inside Camp Nou were present with the banners urging the Spanish government to “sit and talk” with the protesters, who were demanding Catalan independence.

The protesters clashed with the police outside the ground and demonstrations continued surrounding the Catalan separatist movement.

“Police sources told that nine people have been arrested for throwing objects at law enforcement officials,” reports Goal.

In the match, there was a brief delay as fans hurled yellow balls onto the pitch itself, however, apart from that the match was mostly uneventful on the pitch.

“There was tension in the game and I noticed when some yellow balls fell down,” said Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde after the match.

“But nothing more. We tried to give a sense of normality,” the boss added.

Notably, the most-awaited Clasico between the Spanish giants Barca and Madrid was pushed ahead from its original date of October 26 to December 18 due to political unrest in Catalonia region of Spain.

To the Spectators’ surprise, Messi fumbled an absolute sitter at Camp Nou, while Gareth Bale had almost given the all-whites the lead but a matter of millimetres saved Blaugrana, thanks to a VAR offside review.

Though there were late surges in both directions, none of the teams could find a goal till the final whistle.