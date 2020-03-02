New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has stated that their win in the second match of the Test series well within three days does not reflect how competitive the match has been in its entirety.

He added that had India scored 50 more runs in the Test, it could have made the eventual result a more balanced looking one.

Notably, New Zealand managed to win the first Test in Wellington by 10 wickets in just over three days while they managed to win the second Test win by seven wickets within three days.

“It’s an outstanding performance. I sort of said it recently but I don’t think the result reflected how competitive the match was. Perhaps another 50 more runs from the India’s perspective would have made it quite a balanced-looking match,” Williamson said at the post-match press conference as quoted by PTI.

“Both games were a really good balance in terms of the surface between bat and ball and runs were quite tough to come by. You had to have a little bit of fortune go your way and then try and put a bit of pressure on the bowlers first. A great performance over the last two games from the guys,” he added.

“I guess you look at the surfaces and they both were perhaps seam-bowler friendly. But as a batting unit as well, the contributions that were made to get us to parity in the first innings of this game and in Wellington to get competitive totals on the board on these surfaces were really pleasing to see,” he further stated.

“Maybe not so much the sideways movement which we saw throughout. But that made a sporting balance between bat and ball. That was something that was a little bit new for us as well,” he concluded.