Brij Bhushan’s smiling photo & protesting wrestlers — welcome to WFI’s official website

The former President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and medal- winning top Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat may not see eye to eye if they meet in person. But on the official website of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan is still the president praising the golden team for making the nation proud.

In the middle of the wrestlers’ controversy, the official website of the federation has put up a picture of the man in question Brij Bhushan Singh’s smiling picture on the website with a huge red turban tied on his head.

The picture has been there since he assumed charge as president of WFI. After the controversy and removing him officially the picture viewed on the website looks a little unmatched.

“The picture should not have been there. We have contributed towards the pride of the nation. And we want an FIR against the person on a serious allegation. How could his picture be there when he is reportedly removed and the government is serious about the problem raised by the wrestlers?” says Jagbeer Singh, a nominated referee on the panel of WFI of international repute.

The home page of the Wrestlers Federation of India still flashes Bajrung Punia, Sakshi Malik, and other prominent wrestlers as Golden Team of Wrestling. Along with the medal winning wrestlers of India there is a two-minute video of Brij Bhushan Singh praising the wrestlers and their efforts in making the nation proud.

The website has many sections. Quick links, WFI documentation, Executive Committee, and Committees, notices and circulars, SAI and Government sanctions, Calendars.

The moment we click on the executive committee picture of Bajrang Punia in action surfaces. And on top of this picture the executive committee is written. And below the picture names of all the members and the president’s name has been mentioned.

The first name on the page is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is an MP Lok Sabha since 2019 and President of WFI. The other members on the website are I. D. Nanawati, Asit Saha, Hamza Bin Omer, N, Phoni, Neikhrolo khalo, Darshan Lal, Karan Bhushan Singh, V.N. Prasood, Satyapal Singh Deshwal and Sanjay Kumar Singh apart from other members of the federation.