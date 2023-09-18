Parliament Special Session Day 1: What PM Modi said in Lok Sabha | Top quotes

Parliament Special Session Day 1: Amid all the buzz and speculations over agenda, the five-day special session of Parliament begun on Monday. The government has listed eight bills in the tentative agenda of the session. A discussion on the achievements of Parliament in the last 75 years will also be held on the first day of the special Parliament session. The session began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in the Lok Sabha during which he congratulated ISRO and its scientists for the historic Moon landing of Chandrayaan 3 and lauded the success of G20 summit. Modi said Chandrayaan 3 made the entire world proud and the mission was a testament to India’s prowess in the fields of science and technology.

Here are the top quotes of PM Modi’s Lok Sabha address

On Chandrayaan 3’s success: “The success of Chandrayaan-3 has not only made India but the world proud. This has highlighted a new form of India’s strength which is connected to technology, science, potential of our scientists and the strength of the 140 crore people in the country. Today, I again want to congratulate our scientists.”

On G20 Summit: “Today, you have unanimously appreciated the success of G20…I express my gratitude to you. G20’s success is that of 140 crore citizens of the country. It is India’s success, not that of an individual or a party…It is a matter for all of us to celebrate.”

G20 Declaration India’s strength: “It is India’s strength that it (unanimous Declaration) became possible…Under your chairmanship the P20 – Summit of G20 Parliament Speakers – you announced, will have our full support.”

Parliament, a temple of democracy: “When I first entered this building (Parliament) as an MP, I bowed down and honoured the temple of democracy. It was an emotional moment for me. I could have never imagined that a child belonging to a poor family, living on the railway platform would ever be able to enter the Parliament. I never imagined that I would get so much love from people.”

On moving to new Parliament building: “Bidding goodbye to this building is an emotional moment…Many bitter-sweet memories have been associated with it. We have all witnessed differences and disputes in the Parliament but at the same time, we have witnessed ‘Parivaar bhaav’.”

PM remembers 2001 Parliament attack: There was a terror attack (on the Parliament). This was not an attack on a building. In a way, it was an attack on the mother of democracy, on our living soul. The country can never forget that incident. I also bow before those who took bullets to their chest to protect the Parliament and all its members, while fighting the terrorists…”

