Parliament Special Session begins today, PM to address Lok Sabha; CEC pick among 8 bills listed

Parliament Special Session Day 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha as Special Session of Parliament begins today. The government has listed 8 bills including the contentious Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill. The five-day special session will begin with a discussion on Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – achievements, experiences, memories and learnings.

While the session on first day will be held in the existing building, the parliamentary proceedings will be shifted to the new Parliament building adjacent to the old one on Tuesday. An all party meeting was held on the eve of the special session to discuss parliamentary business.

After the all-party meeting, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that the special session will provide 5 sittings during which eight legislative items are likely to be taken up.

Advertisement

Earlier on Sunday, a flag hoisting ceremony was held in the new Parliament building. The ceremony was attended by Cabinet ministers and several other leaders from Opposition parties. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag atop “Gaja Dwar” of the new Parliament building.

Also Read: Parliament special session: The business and the bills

The announcement of the special session of Parliament merely 38 days after the Monsoon Session came as a surprise to not just Opposition parties but some ruling alliance members as well. Moreover, the government didn’t reveal the agenda of the session at the time of announcement, leading to speculations.

The Opposition questioned government’s intentions behind its decision to keep the agenda under wraps. This also led to speculations that the Centre is planning to dissolve the Parliament and announce early elections as part of its “one nation, one election” move. The other speculated items were Uniform Civil Code and Women’s Reservation bill.

The Congress party has also written to Prime Minister Modi to inform him about the issues it will raise during the special session. The grand old party has asked the government to table the Women’s Reservation Bill and discuss Manipur ethnic clashes, communal riots in Haryana, the issue of Adani and alleged Chinese occupation of land in Ladakh.