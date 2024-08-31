Zelenskky’s Gambit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky’s plan to present a peace proposal to US President Joe Biden and both American presidential candidates reflects a bold, calculated effort to reshape the trajectory of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. With the war grinding on and neither side showing signs of backing down, President Zelenskky is looking to leverage the influence of the United States in his quest for a resolution that aligns with Ukraine’s interests. The timing of the initiative is significant.

As the US prepares for its next presidential election, the Ukrainian leader is astutely positioning his country’s struggle at the forefront of American political discourse. By engaging not only President Biden but also his potential successors, Mr Zelenskky is ensuring that Ukraine’s future remains a priority, regardless of the outcome of the election. This approach underscores Mr Zelenskky’s understanding of the critical role the US plays in the conflict ~ not just as a military supporter, but as a potential broker in any future peace talks. The plan is far from just a diplomatic gesture; it is a strategic manoeuvre designed to put pressure on Russia and to solidify Ukraine’s position before any negotiations take place.

His firm stance against compromise with Russian President Vladimir Putin highlights his commitment to a peace that upholds Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The recent Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk region is part of this broader strategy, signalling that Ukraine will not passively wait for a resolution but will continue to assert itself on the battlefield. While Mr Zelenskky seeks to rally US support, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent diplomatic efforts add significantly to a drive for peace. Mr Modi’s visit to Kyiv, followed by his phone call with Mr Putin, illustrates India’s attempt to balance its longstanding relationship with Russia while engaging with Ukraine. Mr Modi’s appeal to both sides to engage in dialogue reflects India’s broader foreign policy of non-alignment and its desire to act as a neutral mediator.

However, Mr Zelenskky’s response to Mr Modi during the Kyiv visit made clear that while Ukraine values dialogue, it will not accept peace on terms dictated by Russia. Mr Modi’s call with Mr Putin further exemplifies the tight-rope India is walking. While Mr Modi expressed support for an early and peaceful resolution, the divergence between his public stance and the reality on the ground is stark. Mr Putin’s rejection of dialogue following Ukraine’s Kursk offensive demonstrates the Kremlin’s unwillingness to entertain any talks that do not recognise Russian territorial gains.

This leaves Mr Modi’s diplomatic efforts in a delicate position, as his appeals for peace may struggle to gain traction amid escalating hostilities. President Zelenskky’s outreach to the US contrasts with India’s balancing act by prioritising a clear alignment with Western powers. By placing his faith in American leadership, Mr Zelenskky is betting that the US will continue to support Ukraine’s vision of peace, rather than a compromise that legitimises Russian aggression.