Will Harris prove a liability for Biden?

According to the American constitution, the vice-president occupies the second highest position in the executive branch of the federal government. In fact, the occupant of this office, the vice-president, is proverbially said to be a ‘heartbeat away from the presiden-cy.’ Thus, if the sitting president becomes physically incapacitated, is impeached, or dies, the vice-president takes over.

And, as per the constitutional provisions, article 1, section 3, the vice-president of the United States ‘shall be the President of the Senate, but shall have no vote, unless the votes (on any constitutional issue) are equally divided, and are deadlocked, i.e., 50:50.’ As the head of the US Congress (consisting of both the legislative houses, namely, the Senate – with 100 members, and the House of Representatives – with 435 members), the vice-president votes to break a tie. ‘The only other formally-recognized duty of the Vice-President is to preside over and certify the tally of electoral college votes after a presidential election has taken place.’

In addition, however, the VicePresident’s role brings with it many visible, and informal responsibilities, such as making public appearances representing the President; performing ceremonial duties in place of the President; acting as an adviser to the President; meeting with heads of state or governments of other countries. Immediately after President Joseph R. Biden announced on April 26 he would run for a second term to the White House in November 2024, a fusillade of spirited negative bursts erupted in political circles opposing his intentions.

Some political adversaries pointed to Biden’s age; as an 81- year-old, he will be the oldest candidate to contest for a second term – a huge minus factor for a would-be most powerful ruler of the world and the nation’s commander-in-chief. Also, many observers mentioned their profound dissatisfaction with Mr. Biden’s Vice-President and running mate, Kamala Harris’ overall poor performance ratings. While President Joe Biden’s currently commands only 43 per cent approval ratings, much below expectations; Ms. Harris has 47 per cent. With such unflattering, unpleasing prospects on board, the Democratic Party seemed to be in for a mountain of disappointments in the 2024 presidential election. Meanwhile, Vice-President Harris has also attracted a torrent of disapproval not only from the opposition Republican leaders, but also from senior members of her own Democratic Party. A number of detractors say Ms. Harris has failed to prove herself capable of succeeding him, and that she has failed to define herself in her historic role as the first woman to serve as the second-most powerful person in the country.

They are asking if there are more politically viable Democrats who could replace her on the ticket. A media outlet spoke against making Ms. Harris the running mate in 2024, pointing out that she “hasn’t forged her own identity… She simply lacks the foreign policy and defence chops to justify putting her a heartbeat away from the presidency, especially when the president, when elected, would be well into his 80s as his second term progresses… The challenges posed by Russia, China, North Korea and others are simply too great to a rookie in charge.” A forceful opposition to retaining Ms. Harris has come from a news website ‘’19fortyfive’’. Is it time for Kamala Harris just to step down from the vicepresidentship and let President Biden pick someone else for the position?

The reasons cited are:

1. She had a poor presidential campaign (in 2020);

2. Her alleged failure to live up to the expectations as vice-president;

3. She only looks good on paper;

4. Can’t think on her feet;

5. Poor approval ratings;

6. May prove to be a liability to Biden’s presidential campaign.

In addition, Ms Harris is said to have difficulty in communicating effectively during her speeches and interviews. She speaks in circles, with confusing repetitions that critics call ‘word salads.’ But Randall Barnes of a reputed multimedia outlet, HBCU Pulse Radio, opines that Vice-President Harris ‘is one of the best, if not the best, vicepresident of all time.’ She has done her constitutional duties with excellence and often does even more to advance important causes for the Biden Administration that isn’t part of her job description.’ President Biden has himself determinedly adhered to Ms. Harris as his choice for the second top post in his administration.

At the same time, a well-known Democratic pollsterstrategist, Cornell Belcher, has firmly asserted that ‘it would be political suicide for Democrats to remove the first African-American, a woman of colour, from the presidential ticket. They would basically hand the Republicans the White House. The base of the party would be demoralized.’ Moreover, Ms. Harris lived all her life in California and was this state’s attorney-general and a popular senator. Quoting Mr. Biden, a political commentator Karen Finney averred, “he made it clear he’s running with her (Harris).

Biden has pledged not only to run in 2024, but to run with Harris, whom he has called his governing partner, and someone who speaks for me.” Meanwhile, an independent source underlines that Ms. Harris’ net approval rating hovered at around 40 per cent, essentially the same as Biden’s. A recent poll showed 65 per cent of Black voters approved of Harris, compared to 69 per cent for Joe Biden, including nearly 80 per cent of Black voters aged 50 years or older. Meanwhile, her supporters fervently hope that “pre-campaigning across the country will give Harris universal name recognition, a robust donor network, proven loyal supporters, and ample practice handling tough questions on charged subjects.’’ In course of time, it’s hoped, she will “have immensely more experience, navigating the most politically tricky issues than anybody else who might run for president.”

Finally, New York Times senior writer Thomas Friedman forcefully reaffirms his support for the BidenHarris ticket to win. “Joe Biden would be my candidate, no matter what his age, as long he was physically and mentally able, because I see no other Democrat with his blend of political skills, his core belief in the necessity and possibility of national unity, his foreign policy savvy, and his ability to disagree with Trump’s supporters without trying to humiliate them. He authentically wants to get the poison out of our political system.”

(The writer is a veteran journalist and journalism teacher.)