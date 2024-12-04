What can parents do for their children?

India is a young nation, with over 600 million persons under the age of 25. The demographic dividend relies on empowering the youth to face key challenges, some virtual and some tangible. First: social media, a praised democratizing tool and a parental curse. “Every parent knows the harm social media addiction can inflict on their children isolation from human contact, stress and anxiety, and endless hours wasted late into the night,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom, marking the passage of the Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act, which, from 2027, requires social media companies to offer minors chronological feeds instead of algorithmic feeds.

State Senator Nancy Skinner, who authored the law, said, “Social media companies have designed their platforms to addict users, especially our kids.” Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, AshwiniVaishnaw, remarked during his National Press Day address on November 16 that the algorithms driving digital platforms often prioritize content that maximizes engagement by amplifying sensational or divisive narratives. For example, Californian law mandates that any comments posted on a YouTube video should appear in chronological order, not as decided by the algorithm based on the aggressiveness of the comments.

On November 28, the Australian Parliament passed the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024, mandating social media platforms to implement measures to prevent children under 16 from accessing their platforms. Under the world’s toughest law, to be implemented within one year, social media platforms could be fined up to $32 million for allowing access to children. “We want our kids to have a childhood, and parents to know we have their backs,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters afterward. France has a law that requires parental consentfor using social media by those under 15, while Britain is reported to be studying Australia’s initiative.

Advertisement

France is advocating for an EUwide ban. However, age verification would be a major challenge. A survey conducted by Ofcom, the UK media regulator, indicates that 22 per cent of eight- to 17-year-olds lie about being 18 or older on social media apps. Australia is still figuring out the mechanism to be used for age verification. On the other hand, online gaming has become a growing concern. Recognized by the Ministry of Education as a “gaming disorder,” gaming addiction disrupts academic performance and social interactions, further jeopardizing children’s well-being. The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 cast due diligence obligations on social media intermediaries.

These platforms are required to take expeditious action toward removing unlawful information harmful to children. As suggested in Parliament, the Standing Committee on Communications and ITneeds to address these issues and save the Indian youth and their parents from the digital curse. Now, the tangible threat: substance abuse. A 2018 national survey by the National Drug Treatment Center of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences revealed that 1.18 crore youth under the age of 18 are affected by drug abuse. Peer pressure is often a driving force behind harmful behaviours like drug and alcohol use. Young people are highly influenced by their friends and peers, and this influence can be both positive and negative.

For example, healthy competition with peers in academics and sports can help some excel in life, while others may struggle to say “no” to harmful influences, such as alcohol and drug use. It is a paradox of teenagers that they have the courageto defy their elders but they are often too forgiving of the negative influences of their peers. Bad friendships are not the sole cause of these issues, but the lack of positive friendships is certainly a contributing factor. Peers are often the first to notice signs of distress or harmful behaviours, yet friendship can only be truly beneficial when it is accompanied by the skill and willingness to offer help. Another solution is for parents to build friendships with their children. “India is my country… I shall give respect to my parents, teachers and elders…,” children recite in schools the pledge written by Sri PydimarriVenkataSubbarao. While children pledge to respect their parents and elders, parents must also reflect on the quality of time spent with their children.

Do they listen to their problems? Do they celebrate their successes? Do they praise their good deeds? Appreciation is the foundation of a strong relationship. Those who appreciate also have the right to offer constructive criticism when needed. Countries like Iceland have implemented a mandatory Parent Pledge, where parents commit to spending quality time with their children, praising their good actions, accepting “no” when necessary, and ensuring they receive adequate nutrition, sleep, and exercise. The results have been remarkable: alcohol consumption among youth under 16 in Iceland dropped from 42 per cent in 1998 to 5 per cent in 2016.

Similarly, smoking rates fell from 23 to 3 per cent, and drug use from 17 to 7 per cent. While young birds leave the nest before they can fully fly, human development is different. The ‘prefrontal cortex,’ responsible for rational decision making, does not fully mature until around the age of 25. Until that time, parents should take responsibility for guiding and protecting their children.

It is distressing that India ranks second globally in suicides. According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s 2022 report, 1.71 lakh suicides were recorded, with 70,000 of those being young persons underthe age of 30. The suicide rate in India stands at 12.4 per lakh, a concerning statistic and the highest ever recorded in the country. With depression being the most common cause, the Parent Pledge can play a transformative role in addressing these issues. By nurturing stronger bonds between parents and children, parents can pledge to spend quality time with their children, appreciate positive actions and promote resilience.

(The writer is a Hyderabad-based transparency advocate and author. The views expressed are personal).