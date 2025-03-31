PM Modi: India committed to sustainable energy through nuke power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted India’s commitment to sustainable energy through nuclear power.

In a social media post on ‘X’, he commended Union Minister Jitendra Singh for his insightful remarks in a newspaper article on the pivotal role of nuclear power in India’s journey towards sustainability and self-reliance in energy.

The PM’s comment came amid reports that the US Department of Energy (DoE) has cleared an American company to build and design nuclear reactors in India.

In his article, Union Minister Singh, a close aide of the PM, said nuclear power has emerged as a crucial pillar in India’s quest for a sustainable and self-reliant energy future.

He observed that for India, the challenges are multifaceted. The country’s heavy dependence on imported fossil fuels not only strains the economy but also increases vulnerability to global price fluctuations. Simultaneously, as a signatory to international climate agreements, India has committed to reducing its carbon footprint significantly. Unlike intermittent renewable sources such as solar and wind, nuclear power provides reliable baseload generation regardless of weather conditions. While hydropower faces seasonal variations and ecological concerns, and coal continues to pose serious environmental challenges, nuclear energy offers a sustainable alternative.

Dr Singh noted that today, India’s nuclear landscape has transformed. From a mere 4,780 MW in 2013-14, nuclear capacity has surged by over 70 per cent to reach 8,180 MW, spread across 24 operational reactors. Annual electricity generation from these plants has increased from 34,228 million units in 2013-14 to 47,971 million units in 2023-24. While nuclear power currently contributes approximately 3 per cent of India’s electricity generation, this figure is set to grow substantially with 21 reactors totalling 15,300 MW at various stages of implementation.

He said the government has set a target of 100 GW nuclear power capacity by 2047, a massive increase from the current 8.18 GW. To achieve this, the Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat has been launched, focusing on enhancing domestic capabilities. International collaborations have been reinvigorated, particularly with Russia, France, and the US.

The minister said the journey ahead will require balancing ambitious expansion with stringent safety protocols, public acceptance, and financial viability. India’s nuclear programme, in tandem with renewable energy, could reshape the country’s energy landscape.