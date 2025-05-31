Tug-of-War

The battle over US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs has taken a sharp turn. Just a day after a federal trade court ruled that the President had overstepped his authority, a federal appeals court hit pause ~ allowing the tariffs to stay in place for now. The legal rollercoaster is far from over, but one thing is clear: the constitutional struggle over who holds the reins of US trade policy is heating up. The lower court had issued a strong rebuke, finding that Mr Trump’s broad use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose import taxes ~ on everything from Chinese toys to Italian wine ~ stretched the law far beyond its original intent. Meant for national emergencies and hostile foreign actors, the IEEPA was never designed as a blunt-force trade tool.

The court’s message was pointed: presidents can’t unilaterally redefine trade policy by declaring economic conditions an emergency. But that message has been temporarily muted. The appeals court’s stay means the tariffs, including the blanket 10 per cent baseline duties announced on April 2, will remain in effect while litigation continues. The next hearing is scheduled for June 5, and the issue is widely expected to reach the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, businesses remain caught in the crossfire, forced to navigate a trade landscape riddled with volatility. This moment underscores just how precarious the balance of power has become. For years, successive administrations have pushed the boundaries of executive authority in trade. Mr Trump took that expansion to new heights, triggering the biggest trade war since the Great Depression. His legal team now argues that courts have no place in policing the President’s econo – mic discretion ~ an argument that challenges core principles of checks and balances. Even if the IEEPA pathway is ultimately shut down, Mr Trump has other legal levers at his disposal, including Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act (used for national-security tariffs on steel, aluminium and cars), Section 301 (targeting unfair foreign trade practices), and even the long-dormant Section 338, which allows tariffs on nations that “discriminate” against US trade.

The legal chessboard is complex, and the President has no shortage of moves. What remains unchanged is the economic chaos unleashed by erratic tariff policymaking. Importers face impossible planning scenarios. Supply chains whiplash. Foreign allies recoil. The global response has been equally unsettled. Long-time allies like the EU and Canada have protested the unpredictability of US tariff policy, while China has doubled down on countermeasures. This diplomatic mess erodes trust, weakens alliances, and leaves multilateral trade frameworks more vulnerable to nationalist agendas and tit-for-tat escalation. Regardless of who wins in court, this saga reveals the urgent need for Congress to reassert its authority ~ clarify the statutes, reaffirm its constitutional role, and provide clear rules for trade governance. Until then, America’s global trade stance will remain at the mercy of court calendars, partisan rhetoric, and presidential whimsy.

