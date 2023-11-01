Trucks with fake QR Code carrying sand seized

Truckloads carrying sand using fake consignment invoices bearing forged government seals were intercepted by the police yesterday in East Burdwan.

The patrol officers of Khandaghosh PS here suspected something wrong when a lorry laden with sand started fleeing when the policemen had asked the driver to show papers. At Dahichanda on the Burdwan-Bankura Road within the Khandaghosh PS limits, the police intercepted the lorry.

On chasing, the driver produced an invoice bearing counterfeit QR Code. The police seized the lorry and booked Mofizul Islam, the lorry driver. He’s a resident of Ketugram, police said.

The officials said that at least half a dozen of such sand laden vehicles possessing counterfeit papers have been detained in the district in the last one month.