The 2024 Lok Sabha elections herald a significant shift in Indian politics, marking a resurgence of Mandal politics and the principles of social justice. This election has shown in some parts of India, a departure from the BJP’s approach that dominated the past decade. The electorate’s move towards parties advocating fair representation and economic justice have put the brakes on a narrative that many deemed increasingly hegemonistic. For the past 10 years, the BJP’s strategies in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were pivotal to its national consolidation. However, the 2024 results indicate a change, particularly in UP.

The electorate’s focus shifted from the BJP’s rhetoric to more immediate and pressing concerns ~ unemployment, rising prices of essential commodities, and the erosion of rights. The opposition, made up of the INDIA bloc, seized this opportunity. Led by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, the coalition championed a social justice agenda that appeared to resonate with the public. Their campaigns highlighted the necessity of a caste census to ensure equitable welfare delivery and emphasised fair representation by including a significant number of OBC, Dalit, and minority leaders in their lists of candidates. The SP’s focus on the ‘PDA’ (Pichhda, Dalits, and Alpsankhyak) was instrumental in their success. The INDIA bloc secured 44 of the state’s 80 seats by appealing to a broader spectrum of the electorate, demonstrating that inclusive politics could effectively counter the BJP’s narrative. This strategic pivot away from the narrow ‘MY’ (Muslim-Yadav) focus to a more inclusive coalition played a critical role in their gains.

While the NDA retained a majority, the INDIA bloc’s efforts resulted in a more competitive race, highlighting their ability to mount a substantial challenge by forging broad-based social alliances. Beyond these heartland states, the INDIA bloc made significant strides in regions like Rajasthan and Haryana. In Rajasthan, alliances with the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, the Bharat Adivasi Party, and the Left paid dividends, as did the coalition efforts in Haryana. These successes underscore the importance of building diverse social coalitions to counter the BJP’s dominance. The 2024 election results are a testament to the enduring relevance of social justice in Indian politics. The opposition’s ability to address economic injustices and ensure fair representation has not only helped them reclaim lost ground but also positioned them as credible challengers.

This election has demonstrated that the electorate values substantive issues over polarising rhetoric and that social alliances remain a potent force in shaping India’s political landscape. As the dust settles on this electoral battle, some lessons emerge. Parties that embrace inclusiveness, address the economic woes of the populace, and champion social justice can stake valid claims on the minds of voters. The resurgence of Mandal politics, with its emphasis on fair representation and economic justice, has indeed redefined the contours of Indian democracy. But there is still a long way to go for the Opposition if it wishes to consolidate these gains