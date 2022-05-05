Rethinking Development

The output in terms of ideas generated and the value created by it is not commensurate with the pace at which the government and donors are investing funds in research laboratories. Researchers are not able to deliver real-world solutions of value to stakeholders.

Most academic work is shared within a restricted community, rather than among policymakers or businesses, and remains largely disconnected from practice. Emphasizing the objective of knowledge Confucius said: “The essence of knowledge is, having it, to apply it”. Academic research needs to be designed not to win accolades within the fraternity but to discover something new that will have a real social impact and bring science closer to society. Young scientists can help bridge the gap between research and reality.

We need to reassess our current systems of education, governance, administration, designing and try to understand how we can make them meaningful to the new challenges and their complexities. We have to shift from a ‘one size fits all” approach to accepting diversity as a necessary condition for sustainability. The apparatus set up by the elite has isolated it from the majority. As a result, we keep away those for whose betterment the policies are being designed.

It is now being universally acknowledged that if we want to move the needle on tough problems, reusing the same old frameworks is not good enough. What is needed is to transform the entire development paradigm so that it addresses the new complexities resulting from social and economic upheavals. The conventional development paradigm has not been of much help.

There is a firm opinion on both sides of the ideological divide that the system is broken, and needs to radically change. It is believed to be rigged against people whose condition it is meant to transform. Perhaps this is the reason why we see constant resentment among commoners against “the system” because they do not see it delivering societal progress. Instead, it is siphoning the gains of development to the elite. It is being argued that the people who are most likely to lose from genuine social change ~ the elite ~ have placed themselves in charge of this change, often with the passive assent of those most in need of it. They have devised myriad subterfuges to show they are changing things on the surface while at the same time ensuring that nothing has changed, and the status quo remains.