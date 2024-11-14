Power as a weapon

With the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly election over yesterday and the Maharashtra polls scheduled for November 20, a scrutiny of candidates’ affidavits has once again sparked public interest. These affidavits, submitted to the Election Commission, offer a rare window into the personal assets, criminal backgrounds, and financial growth of those seeking public office.

Beyond the usual revelations of wealth and criminal cases, some unexpected details ~ such as firearm ownership and luxury purchases ~ shed light on the shifting nature of Indian politics. One of the most striking aspects of the recent disclosures is the ownership of firearms among prominent political leaders. Both Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, and Eknath Shinde, the Maharashtra chief minister, have declared owning firearms.

This raises important questions about the relationship between personal security and public responsibility. While both men oversee the home departments of their respective states, the choice to arm themselves reflects a broader trend where political figures seem to distrust state apparatus or seek to project strength in a volatile political landscape. In Jharkhand, candidates such as Champai Soren and Sita Soren, who are contesting on opposing party tickets, have also declared firearms among their assets. This is particularly interesting considering the state’s complex socio-political dynamics.

The ownership of weapons is a symbol of power in many parts of India, and for politicians, it can signal control, influence, and a readiness to confront both external and internal challenges. For voters, however, it may raise concerns about the militarisation of politics and the role of violence in electoral contests. Another recurring theme in these affidavits is the rapid accumulation of wealth by political candidates, even in the face of broader economic challenges. For instance, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and state minister Basant Soren’s income soared from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1.9 crore over five years; this exemplifies the growing financial disparity between elected representatives and their constituents.

While the economy has struggled, particularly during the pandemic, many politicians have seen their fortunes rise significantly. This suggests an entrenched political economy where wealth generation, often opaque in its origins, is closely tied to power. In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’ grandson, Aaditya Thackeray, offers another example of this evolving political landscape. His asset declarations, which include not just a collection of firearms but also high-value items like bangles, reflect a blend of modern luxury and traditional symbolism.

The presence of luxury goods like a BMW or a Skoda cars in the affidavits of political figures, even as their incomes remain modest by comparison, underscores the disconnect between the financial realities faced by ordinary citizens and the ostentatious lifestyles of politicians. As voters head to the polls in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, these affidavits provide a glimpse into the motivations, values, and financial realities of the candidates who seek their support. Beyond the promises made in speeches, these personal disclosures reveal the true nature of those who will govern