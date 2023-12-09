Oil dynamics

The recent joint statement from Russia and Saudi Arabia resonates as a crucial thread, weaving thro- ugh the intricate dynamics of oil markets and inte- rnational relations. The call for all OPEC+ members to join forces in implementing output cuts reflects not only economic considerations but also unveils the geopolitic- al chessboard where these two oil giants play a strategic game. At the heart of the matter is the quest for stability in global oil markets. The joint statement, emerging from a hastily arranged meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, underscores their commitment to cooperation within the OPEC+ framework. The voluntary cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, demonstrate a shared interest in bolstering oil prices for the economic well-being of both nations. The choice of words in the statement is noteworthy. While the Russian version uses “join,” the English tra- nslation opts for “adhere.” This subtle difference may be an attempt to send a clear message to OPEC+ members who have either not made significant cuts or resisted them altogether. It reflects a coordinated effort to rally the oil-producing nations towards a common goal, sho- wcasing the importance of unity in navigating the chall- enges posed by fluctuating oil prices. A conspicuous ab- sence from the cuts is Iran, a country grappling with long-standing US sanctions. The joint statement’s emph- asis on ‘joining’ or ‘adhering’ to the agreement could be interpreted as a diplomatic move to bring Iran back into the fold. However, given Iran’s ambitions to boost pro- duction in the face of sanctions, achieving a consensus within OPEC+ may prove challenging. The geopolitical dimensions extend beyond the economic realm. The meeting between Mr Putin and Prince Salman touched upon various conflicts and global issues, ranging from Gaza and Ukraine to Yemen and the Iran nuclear pro- gramme. The discussions highlight the interconnect- edness of energy policies and geopolitical strategies, as these nations with significant oil influence wield their power not just at the bargaining table but also in shapin- g the broader geopolitical landscape. The mystery surro- unding Mr Putin’s overseas trip, escorted by fighter jets, adds an air of intrigue. While the joint statement sheds light on discussions about crises in different parts of the world, the nature of the ‘particular issue’ that prompted Mr Putin’s visit remains undisclosed. This secrecy fuels speculation and underscores the delicate nature of inter- national relations, where certain matters are best left veiled in ambiguity. The agreement on output cuts, while pivotal for stabilising oil markets, also serves as a ba- ckdrop for the broader narrative of Russia’s strategic mo- ves. Mr Putin, engaged in what he perceives as an ‘ex- istential battle’ with the West, seeks alliances across West Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The rendezvous with Prince Salman symbolises the pursuit of such pa- rtnerships amid Western attempts to isolate Moscow.

