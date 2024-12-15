Looking ahead to a year of promise

Nostradamus, the renowned French astrologer and seer, has made intriguing predictions about global affairs and India’s future for the year 2025. The 16th-century seer has been credited with predicting significant events that have shaped our world, from the Covid-19 pandemic to the moon landing. Nostradamus predicted that the ongoing RussiaUkraine war may end in 2025. Both nations would experience severe floods and volcanic eruptions due to climate change. According to the New York Post, Turkey and France may significantly facilitate the peace process between Ukraine and Russia.

He also foretold an ‘ancient plague’ in England in 2025, which could be a reference to a resurgence of a historical disease. Nostradamus had also predicted that 2025 might witness a giant asteroid hitting the Earth or coming threateningly close to it. According to a report by the New York Post, Nostradamus wrote, “From the cosmos, a fireball will rise, A harbinger of fate.” If this prediction were to come true, it could have significant implications. As we look at the crystal ball for India’s future, the year begins with the 2025 Republic Day parade. The theme is ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’. The chief guest is yet to be finalised. In 2025, India is set to experience rapid economic growth, persistent social challenges, and technological innovation.

Advertisement

The government’s significant strides in technology education and renewable energy, coupled with the potential for economic development, offer a hopeful outlook for India’s future prosperity. India’s role on the global stage is poised to strengthen with increased collaboration in trade, defence, and climate initiatives, particularly with other major economies. This potential for global influence is a reason for optimism and hope for India’s future. On the religious side, the next Maha Kumbh Mela will be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from 13 January to 26 February 2025. The Kumbh Mela is a grand spiritual gathering every 12 years. Millions of pilgrims rush to the venue to take the holy bath, On the political front, a critical issue facing the Opposition coalition, INDIA, is its cohesion. Already, some tensions have emerged.

Advertisement

The Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have distanced themselves from the alliance. The AAP plans to contest the Delhi Assembly elections independently. The cracks within were visible in the recent Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand Assembly polls. The partners in the coalition are unhappy about the Congress’ performance. They are watching how Congress performs in the upcoming Delhi and Bihar polls scheduled for 2025. Delhi will hold Assembly elections in February, with the BJP looking to unseat Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP has faced many challenges, including corruption allegations against several leaders in the recent past. It has appointed Atishi as a temporary chief minister. The AAP and Congress were partners in the Lok Sabha elections but did not engage with voters. Bihar will also have elections this year.

It is politically a critical state. The ruling NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, may face intense competition from the Mahagathbandhan, headed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav. The BJP and the JD(U) are working to retain the state. To fulfil the party’s unfinished agenda, the Modi government is keen to implement various reforms, including “one nation, one poll,” population regulation, and economic initiatives. It has already revoked Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and completed the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. However, the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code is still pending. Two organisations the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) will celebrate significant anniversaries in the coming months.

The RSS will complete 100 years in September, while the CPI will begin its centenary celebrations in December. In its 100th year, the RSS’ influence is widespread, making it challenging for future governments to diminish its grip over Indian politics and society. The impact of the communist parties has been reduced to a minimum as the right-wing parties are gaining momentum. On global affairs, the Quad Summit, originally scheduled to be held in New Delhi this September, was relocated to New York due to a scheduling conflict among the attending leaders. Now, India will host the Quad summit in 2025, a testament to its growing influence on the global stage.

President Trump will likely visit New Delhi for the summit, further solidifying India’s position in international affairs. As a balance, Russian President Putin will also pay a visit, and the Kremlin has set a date early next year. It will be his first visit since the Ukraine conflict began. In summary, 2025 will be a mixed year for India. The economy is progressing well, and foreign relations are stable, but the political situation remains unclear.