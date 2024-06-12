Lesson of 2024

Many Indians will hope that the 2024 general election marks a shift from personality-driven politics towards a more substantive contest of ideas, a point reinforced by the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, Mohan Bhagwat, with his exhortation to treat those on the other side of the political aisle as adversaries and not foes. Mr Bhagwat, in an intervention which many will see as veiled criticism of the party in power, has cautioned politicians to consider both sides of a proposition and reach an informed consensus. For a decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s persona has dominated Indian politics, encapsulating ideology, party, and state within his figure.

The question Mr Bhagwat has raised is whether this has led to a sense of arrogance within the Bharatiya Janata Party, which failed to secure a majority on its own but has formed a government with the help of allies. In effect, the RSS chief seems to suggest that the era of strongman populism will have to give way to one of accommodation. Certainly, the Indian voter has delivered a verdict that emphasises the plurality and complexity of democratic engagement. The loss of Ayodhya, a site of immense symbolic importance to the BJP, and the victory of Mr Awadhesh Prasad, a Dalit candidate from the Samajwadi Party, stand as potent symbols of this electoral shift.

At the same time, by opting for a coalition government, India has sought a more inclusive and less centralised approach to governance. It is this truth that Mr Bhagwat has spoken to power, and those in government would do well to heed his wise words. After a long time, Indian democracy exhibits two poles: a somewhat rejuvenated Congress and a somewhat diminished BJP. The Congress party’s revival signals a return to a more balanced political geography. This resurgence, coupled with the continued relevance of major regional parties like the Samajwadi Party and the Trinamool Congress, ensures that Indian federalism remains robust and dynamic.

The BJP, despite emerging as the single largest party, faces an existential dilemma. Historically grounded in Hindutva, the party’s recent strategy of fielding ideologically agnostic candidates attracted by power rather than principle has led to internal tensions. This identity crisis poses critical questions about the BJP’s direction: should it continue its zealous Hindutva agenda, or adapt to a more inclusive approach to expand its base? By asking politicians to adopt a respectful attitude towards opponents, Mr Bhagwat appears to prescribe the latter path. While the RSS chief’s message may be aimed primarily at the BJP, the Congress too would do well to listen.

After a decade in the wilderness, the party has gathered some steam, but it will soon dissipate if it adopts a confrontational path. The 2024 election results have, therefore, recalibrated Indian democracy. The dilution of personality politics and the resurgence of ideological contests signify a return to democratic norms where ideas, rather than individuals, take centre stage. The future of Indian democracy will look promising if all parties learn the lesson of 2024.