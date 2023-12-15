Interfaith approach to AI is need of the times

In light of the call for a global framework for responsible development of Artificial Intelligence (AI), it is important to understand what this amazing transformative and fast evolving technology is. Among the many disruptive technologies AI occupies an important place. Like a knife in the kitchen it can do good as well as harm. Therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech at the recent Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit, among other things said, “making it transparent and free from bias would be a good start. We must convince people across the world that AI is for their benefit and for their future, and that no one will be left behind…

We must not lose a single second… We must complete the global framework within this year… we must all work together.” A number of multinational corporations have invested heavily in the promotion of AI for financial gains impelling governments around the world to debate on what legislations should be made for formulating evidence-based policies to ensure that AI is all-inclusive and to understand the risks as well as the harm it could do in the absence of government regulations.

The unethical dimension of our scientific and technological advancement is that poorer sections of populations, particularly in developing countries, are still deprived of most benefits of scientific progress. National and international means for a better distribution and application of new knowledge are essential. It has become clear, however, that even in the most developed countries that material progress has become unsustainable and a society driven by fossil fuel-based growth has plunged the entire planet into dire peril.

And even more important, are moral crises for if material gains outrun the social and spiritual progress of man, as evident today, it will threaten the very survival of the human race. Sadly, many developing countries and emerging economies are hell-bent on aping the Western model of growth. It is not surprising, therefore, that permanent solutions to global problems, including the negative impact of disruptive technologies such as AI, 3D printing, augmented reality, blockchain and streaming media, appear to be elusive and distant. AI and ChatGPT have the potential of overtaking human intelligence and seizing control over all affairs of life.

The primary reason for such a situation is the unethical proliferation of newer technologies. The economic development process should accordingly employ science and technology to reflect fully the fundamental organic oneness of the human race, by helping to abolish all prejudice and divisiveness, whether of class, creed, caste, sex, race, or nationality. While new technologies may appear uncontrollable and unpredictable, ethics research at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia believes that “they are not unguided” and work according to the instructions and choices made by people.

Mario Rosetti, Professor Emeritus of Theoretical Physics at the Politecnico di Torino, noted that the human brain cannot be compared to artificial intellect due to the brain’s magnificent structure and function. If the human brain is far more powerful than Artificial Intelligence, there is hope that the technology could be controlled by people. All previous studies accentuate an argument that Artificial Intelligence must not be worshipped. However, since machines are constantly being improved upon, it is vital for religious and technology leaders to discuss the ethical issues that surround Artificial Intelligence and help innovators minimize their risks. We know that if ethically employed science and technology can lead to the betterment of the human race, to the development of the qualities of humanity, and to an understanding of the mysteries of the universe. They have the potential to eradicate poverty, enrich humanity, and free it from the struggle for existence. The Internet is one of this age’s most transformative technological developments. It appears to be playing a catalytic role in breaking down long standing geographical, cultural and institutional barriers while facilitating the formation of new communities of interaction that are increasingly global in nature.

All would agree that finite material resources of the planet are for the benefit of all human beings; it is through science that we can understand the potential of existing resources and learn to develop this natural heritage for ourselves and future generations. Science should, therefore, be pursued to improve human life, and have as its conscious and ultimate goal the establishment of world peace and the unification of the human race.

Yet, for many of the multinational and transnational corporations, profit-maximization appears to be the first priority. Oftentimes technology providers, those toiling in laboratories or research institutions, do not know if their inventions or innovations are benefiting society. A range of ethical questions have been posed such as how Artificial Intelligence can address the needs of diverse local communities, and how innovation and regulation can work hand in hand to advance the common good. ChatGPT, the chatbot launched by “Open AI”, a company that develops Artificial Intelligence products is already causing disruptions in the society. While the storm unleashed by ChatGPT is still not fully understood, its impact in daily transactions and educational institutions has become a matter of concern for all sections of society.

These have brought fresh interest in Artificial Intelligence, as well as optimism and fear. There is no doubt that with ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence has turned a corner. From the perspective of ethics, all must endeavour to become agents of positive change. Followers of the Bahá’i Faith believe that moral principles derived from the best there is in every religion when instilled in individual scientists and technocrats can be a most effective way to eliminate obstacles to the application of science and technology to development. They will immediately see the need for betterment of society and will want to apply their knowledge in service of their fellow beings.

So motivated, they will encourage the appropriate transfer of technology that can address the needs of diverse local communities, and show how innovation and regulation can work hand in hand to advance the common good. Religions are the source of ethics and moral imperatives and traditionally provided standards and goals for the individual and society, but misunderstandings and distortion of fundamental teachings have brought prejudice, dogmatism, superstition and fanaticism, all major hindrances to human development. On the other hand, scientific progress, without the religious values brought by the founders of the world’s revealed religions, has spawned materialism, greed, selfishness, distrust and injustice.

On January 10, 2023, “AI Ethics: An Abrahamic Commitment to the Rome Call” gathered the three Abrahamic religions – Judaism, Christianity, Islam – and different corporate leaders at the Vatican for the purpose of discussing ethics in navigating this technology. The common agreement was that algorithms should improve the world but not be the ultimate decision-maker. At a time when humans are being defined as biochemical Algorithms, it is interesting to note that Brad Smith, Microsoft representative at this gathering, underlined the importance of considering the religious take on ethics as a moral compass in determining the rules and regulations around Artificial Intelligence. Following the conference, the leaders of Abrahamic religions signed a joint declaration.

It urged the developers of AI to follow six principles: AI must be transparent, inclusive, accountable, impartial, reliable, secure, and respectful of the users’ privacy. It is necessary to analyze relevant studies on the positive and negative aspects of AI in order to better understand the rising concerns that surround it. The initiative taken by the Abrahamic Faiths could be expanded to include all other religious/dharmic communities. Dangers emanating from emerging technologies must impel all sections of society to re-think the role of both religious institutions and scientific progress. The spirit of altruism and human goodness must keep pace with the speed of technological advances that seem to have outpaced the human capacity to reflect on consequences. The need for greater participation of the human family in critical questions concerning humanity’s future, such as how Artificial Intelligence and other digital technologies are developed is very urgent. Inclusivity is a must in designing any software or any new piece of technology.

The risk of Artificial Intelligence being designed only to serve a certain part of the world or part of society is real. It was highlighted at the recent Summit meeting against the criteria that places human progress at the centre of all our goals. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, it is hoped that a global framework for AI would be enacted and adopted by all countries. When graphed into the future, such changes can accelerate the progress of science and technology. From the perspective of ethics, all must endeavour to become agents of positive change.

(The writer is a social worker, independent researcher and an active member of the Bahá’i Community. The views expressed are personal.)