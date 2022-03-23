Imran’s woes

As Imran Khan and his fractured ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), brace for the no-confidence motion this Friday, there is mild surprise in New Delhi over the beleaguered Pakistan Prime Minister’s compliments to India, specifically its conduct of diplomacy.

Arguably, he has earned a measure of goodwill to the east of the Radcliffe Line barely five days before he faces a no-trust motion in the National Assembly. He has praised India for pursuing an independent foreign policy, saying the “neighbouring country has always taken decisions in the best interest of its people”.

Appreciating Delhi’s stand in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said Pakistan’s foreign policy ought also to be “independent of external pressures”. Specifically, he mentioned that India has been importing oil from Russia despite close strategic ties with Washington and its membership of the Quad.

As in India, he said, Pakistan’s foreign policy would also be in favour of and in the interest of the people of Pakistan. And then in a swipe at the Opposition, the Pakistan Prime Minister has let it be known that “I haven’t bowed before anyone and will not let my nation bow either”.

Shahbaz Sharif, leader of the Opposition and of late tipped as a possible successor as PM, was singled out for attack primarily because he had objected to Mr Khan’s criticism of European Union envoys who had urged Pakistan to condemn Russia in the United Nations. These ambassadors, said Mr Khan, had violated protocol by asking Pakistan to condemn Russia. “I rightly asked them whether they will write a similar letter to India. Are we their slaves that they ask us to give a statement against any country?”

Mr Khan’s presentation on Sunday was a two in-one prognosis. While he criticized the Opposition ahead of the no-confidence motion over matters diplomatic, he took care to underline the importance of an independent foreign policy, most particularly in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He criticized his opponents who had resented his saying “absolutely not” when asked whether Pakistan would give a base to the United States for action in Afghanistan. “We cannot afford such an approach. A nation will never progress if it remained a slave to the world’s superpowers.”

The hyper-nationalistic message was clear ~ those conspiring to oust him nursed an agenda and were doing so because of his independent foreign policy. Pakistan’s Prime Minister will have to countenance a major threat to his position in the National Assembly on March 25. Many of his own legislators are reported to have deserted the flock. The atmosphere is surcharged, and the battle is as much in the courts as it will be on the floor of the assembly. The outlook is uncertain. What is certain, though, is that Pakistan must brace for another bout of instability.