Hope swells as rivers come back to life

Acreative and interesting aspect of water conservation work relates to the efforts to revive some small rivers which have become extinct in recent times due to various factors. The results may not be as dramatic as an entire extinct river suddenly re-appearing, but nevertheless such efforts, when taken up with caution and commitment, can be successful in contributing much to water conservation and helping people to meet water needs in times of scarcity.

While revival of small rivers can contribute much to irrigation of nearby farms directly, this can have a wider impact as well by raising the water level over a much wider area and in particular also raising the water level in many wells. In fact these efforts can be helpful in times of excess rain too, as instead of causing floods the water flows in the deepened natural river flow path. In Lalitpur district (Uttar Pradesh) in Bundelkhand region, several such efforts deserve attention both for their contribution and learning experience.

Recent efforts to revive the Banai river in Anaura and three nearby villages, Talgaon, Jharkol and Kalyanpura, indicate some of the creative potential of such efforts. While undertaking resource appraisal work in Anaura village, a voluntary organization, Bundelkhand Seva Sansthaan (BSS) became aware of the earlier existence of a river here. Elderly people fondly remembered taking happy baths in the river but the river had gradually disappeared. BSS activists advised the Anaura panchayat to obtain land records relating to these.

Much to their excitement, villagers found that a 15 km long river covering these four villages had existed in this village. BSS then went ahead and organized a big meeting of people of these villages at which senior officials like the District Magistrate were also invited. The DM, Mr. Alok Singh, took a keen interest and agreed to get digging and related work taken up in Anaura and three other villages under MG-NREGA scheme.

After several months of efforts, in mid-2022 the results of this effort could be seen as rainwater started finding its way in the natural river path. In addition people associated with the efforts say that additional waves of water also appeared at a few dug up spots. Check dams were also constructed to retain the water for a longer periods. Culverts and roads were constructed on and near the revived river. Basudev Singh, Secretary of BSS, says that he was aware of the possibilities of this effort because he had been associated with earlier river revival efforts.

One of these efforts related to Odi river in MarawadaMadanpura area of this district. People of Didoniya panchayat raised this issue at a meeting of the Gram sabha (village assembly). They said that the river Odi had become almost nonexistent, having lost its depth, and due to this reason they had lost their main water source. The BSS realized the potential of this effort and organized a jal sammelan or water conference of people from about seven villages through which the river had been flowing earlier in 2018.

The DM, Mr. Manvendra Singh, was invited and he took a keen interest in this. In addition the well-known water activist Rajendra Singh was also invited for his advice. A decision was taken to make an effort to revive this river, and the major share of work was to be taken up under MG-NREGA scheme in the form of digging work. This work also continued for several months. Finally the river could be revived to a significant extent and benefited almost all the seven villages to a lesser or greater extent.

Later both Mr. Manvendra Singh and Mr. Basudev were honored for their contribution to this effort. The success of these efforts can be seen in the big increase in the yield of several farmers here. As Manohar Singh, former Pradhan (head-person) of Anaura village says, nearly 200 farmers have benefited in terms of much higher yields in Anaura village alone. In year 2022, an effort was made to revive the Amjhir river which had also become almost non-existent in Marawada block area, mainly in the Narahat panchayat area. A similar effort of calling a meeting of about five villages was made.

Here again the DM gave directions for work on a significant scale to be taken up under MGNREGA and this has already resulted in some success, although further work is still to be taken up. Another effort in Marawara block, Sonrai panchayat area was taken up for the revival of Rohini river. Here also the BSS contributed much to the mobilization effort, which was followed by considerable work taken up under MG-NREGA.

Here, too, considerable success can be seen, include higher yields and greater diversity of crops. These efforts have been very useful for people, and have been a valuable learning experience as well. One can see a coming together of concerns relating to protection and enhancement of rural livelihoods on the one hand and protection of the environment on the other hand. People tend to speak more in terms of irrigation and raising of water level but of course revived waters are extremely valuable for fish and various other forms of river-life.

They are also very useful for the large number of farm animals, stray animals as well as wild life for quenching their thirst as availability of water throughout the year is very helpful. During a recent visit to Anaura I found much enthusiasm for the recent effort here of reviving a river, and such enthusiasm can be tapped for similar efforts wherever the need and suitable conditions exist.

(The writer is Honorary Convener, Campaign to Save Earth Now. His recent books include Planet in Peril, Man over Machine and A Day in 2071.)