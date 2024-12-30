Getting ready

India’s defence sector is undergoing a pivotal transformation with the Ministry of Defence launching a detailed review of triservice procurement priorities. This initiative, driven by an urgent need to address capability gaps across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, reflects a strategic shift from piecemeal solutions to a more holistic, problem-solving approach. The Indian Air Force, operating with just 31 squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42, epitomises the urgency. Its fighter fleet faces acute shortages, exacerbated by delays in delivering indigenous platforms like the Te jas MK1A and the stalled Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) programme.

These delays hinder operational readiness and compromise India’s ability to counter emerging threats. Similarly, the Navy’s critical needs ~ submarines, helicopters, and an additional aircraft carrier ~ remain unmet, while the Army grapples with the need to modernise tanks, drones, and munitions. Despite the presence of established mechanisms like the Defence Acquisition Council and Defence Acquisition Procedure, procurement processes often stall due to procedural complexities and lack of alignment among stakeholders. Recognising this, the Ministry has initiated a consultative exercise involving service chiefs, the Defence Research and Development Organisation, and other key officials. This step underscores the need for a solutions-driven mind-set that prioritises outcomes over bureaucracy.

The dual challenge of addressing immediate operational requirements while promoting indigenous manufacturing adds another layer of complexity. The push for self reliance under initiatives like “Make in India” is laudable, yet delays in delivery timelines and quality control remain persistent challenges. A balanced approach ~ leveraging global partnerships for critical capabilities while strengthening domestic defence production ~ is essential. In dia’s defence modernisation also suffers from the shadow of past controversies. Political disputes over procurement decisions have deterred officials from taking bold steps, often leading to indecision. Breaking this cycle requires insulating procurement processes from political interference and fostering a culture of accountability.

Looking forward, a few key steps can ensure the success of this initiative. First, prioritisation must be clear and aligned with strategic goals, focusing on critical capabilities like fighter jets, submarines, and drones. Secondly, enforcing accountability through technology-driven tracking systems can reduce delays. Thirdly, enhancing transparency in decision-making, while protecting sensitive details, can re-build trust in the procurement process. India’s security environment demands a military that is agile, well-equipped, and future-ready.

The current review process is an opportunity to address systemic inefficiencies and set a road map for sustainable modernisation. With focused leadership and collaborative efforts, this exercise could redefine India’s defence procurement strategy, ensuring that the armed forces are not only prepared for present challenges but also for the evolving threats of the future. The time to act decisively is now. By addressing capability gaps, expediting procurement, and fostering self-reliance, India can build a robust ecosystem that safeguards its sovereignty and advances its strategic aspirations. In an increasingly hostile neighbourhood, this is an imperative.