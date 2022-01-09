Freebie season returns to India

With the poll season round the corner, political parties are busy planning to lure the electorate with freebies. Over the years, they have perfected this. They have become innotive in showering largesse. In a democracy, every political party’s main objective is to come to power. This greed of power forces parties to offer incredible freebies to voters.

The forthcoming assembly elections (in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur), for which dates have now been announced, have produced an astounding range of freebie promises. They are fantastic because it seems the sky is the limit. In this year’s Tamil Nadu polls in April, an independent candidate had made 14 poll assurances. They included free robots to homemakers to help in their domestic chores, three-storied houses with a swimming pool for everyone, a mini-helicopter, 100 sovereigns of gold to women for their marriage, a boat for every family, and Rs one crore to the youth to start their business ventures.

Can you believe this? It is indeed making a mockery of democracy. The poll promises remind me of a conversation with the then Finance Minister Madhu Dandavate in 1989. The minister was complaining about finding the finances to write off Rs 10,000 to each farmer as promised. And when I asked him why this was his party’s pre-poll sop, the minister sheepishly admitted that they did not think they would come to power. It gives a clue about astronomical poll promises. The parties offer a variety of things to the voters. If Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had provided the girls with cycles, Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin had given a list of 500 poll promises.

Former U.P chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has promised 300 units of power. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who believes in populist measures, had showered the Delhi voters with free electricity, free bus rides for women, etc. He has promised more things to voters in other poll-bound states like Punjab, U.P, and Goa. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had offered five lakh job and free door to-door ration delivery.

The national parties are not lagging behind. From electricity to financial aid to jobs, they offer freebies ahead of Assembly polls. The Congress has promised 40 per cent reservation for women in the U.P. Assembly. Congress General Secretary in charge of UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has offered scooters and smartphones to women. That brings us to the question of whether parties should exchange poll sops including cash for votes. After all, freebies are not a recent phenomenon and poll manifestoes promise the moon.

Do Direct Cash Transfer schemes announced by governments in power, and the promise of freebies ahead of elections, amount to bribes and consequently, a corrupt practice under the election law? The Supreme Court had noted this in its order of 5 July 2013, when it said, “It shakes the root of free and fair elections to a large degree,” and asked the Election Commission to ensure a level playing field between contesting parties and candidates in elections. There are arguments on both sides. The supporters of such freebies argue that poll promises are essential for voters to know what the party would do if it comes to power and have the chance to weigh options.

Some parties have in part provided the promised goods like mobile phones, laptops, cooking vessels, cycles, mixer-grinders, and gold for marriage, etc. Those against poll sops argue that they place an economic burden on the exchequer and make citizens parasites. After all, it is the taxpayer’s money they would be spending. Irrespective of who comes to power, there will be a natural resource crisis and States’ finances are already in deplorable shape.

The Election Commission should also keep an eye on the candidates. If they promise undeliverable sops, they should face action. This clear quid pro quo of “I give you goodies and you vote for me” should be checked. Already the Model Code of Conduct has some do’s and don’ts for the candidates. The code bars ministers from combining official work with election campaigns or using official machinery. Also once the poll dates are announced, the ministers are banned from announcing any financial gain. Each political party prepares an election manifesto giving details of promises.

Whatever be the reason, some gullible people living in poor economic conditions just walk into a political trap. But often the voters have the last laugh. They too have become intelligent over the years. Their motto is to make money and goodies from all parties and vote according to their wish