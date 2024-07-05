Farmers’ Struggle

The plight of marginal farmers in India is an urgent issue that demands immediate attention. These farmers, who own or lease less than one hectare of land, represent over 65 per cent of the farming community. Their challenges are manifold, compounded by the impacts of climate change and inadequate access to essential resources. One of the most pressing issues highlighted by recent reports is the shrinking income of marginal farmers. As farm incomes decline, many farmers are forced to seek supplementary livelihoods. This trend, exacerbated by erratic weather patterns, poses a significant threat to the sustainability of agriculture in India.

Nearly half of the respondents in a recent survey reported crop losses in key crops like paddy, cotton, wheat, and potatoes, severely affecting their economic stability. Despite the critical role that marginal farmers play in the agricultural sector, they face significant barriers in accessing government schemes and services. While over 86 per cent of respondents reported receiving Direct Benefit Transfers, other vital supports like institutional credit, crop insurance and technical inputs remain out of reach for many. This disconnect highlights the need for more inclusive and accessible policies that address the unique challenges faced by these farmers.

The current agricultural policies must evolve to recognise the limited nature of land as a production factor while leveraging the potential of capital, labour, and technology. Meaningful interventions in areas such as dairying, livestock, horticulture, and intensive protected cultivation can provide alternative income sources and improve the resilience of marginal farmers. Technical support services for commodity clusters should be strengthened to ensure farmers receive the necessary guidance and resources. Climate Resistant Agriculture (CRA) is another crucial area that requires attention. While many farmers have heard of CRA, their ability to implement these practices depends largely on the availability of extension services and technical inputs.

The reality is that most farmers rely on village-level input suppliers for information on seeds, nutrients, insecticides, and pesticides. This reliance underscores the need for better outreach and education programmes that can provide accurate and timely information to farmers. Linking programmes like MNREGA with CRA initiatives has shown promise in states such as Odisha, Maharashtra, and Bihar. These efforts need to be scaled up and replicated nationwide to build a robust support system for marginal farmers. Furthermore, the convergence of the ministries of rural development and agriculture, under the leadership of experienced policymakers, can drive more grounded and effective farm policies. The role of civil society and the private sector in supporting marginal farmers cannot be overstated.

Farmer collectives, self-help groups, and other community-based organisations can significantly enhance the bargaining power of farmers, providing them with better access to services and markets. Private sector initiatives, such as climate-smart villages and digital weather indexbased insurance, also offer innovative solutions that can mitigate the risks associated with farming. It is imperative that all stakeholders work together to create a supportive ecosystem that empowers farmers and enables them to become viable entrepreneurs in India’s green economy