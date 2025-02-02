Election Farce

Four years after seizing power in a coup, Myanmar’s military rulers continue their desperate yet failing bid to tighten their grip, this time by extending emergency rule under the pretext of preparing for elections. In reality, this move is not about democracy but about prolonging military control under the guise of a civilian government. With vast parts of the country engulfed in armed conflict and a humanitarian crisis worsening by the day, the junta’s electoral plans are a hollow exercise aimed at manufacturing legitimacy rather than restoring political order.

From the moment the military toppled the elected government, it has faced relentless resistance from pro-democracy forces and ethnic armed groups. Despite brutal crackdowns, mass arrests, and the suppression of civil liberties, the opposition has only grown stronger. The junta, far from stabilising Myanmar, has instead turned it into a battleground where it struggles to maintain control. Even key border areas have fallen into the hands of resistance fighters, exposing the limits of its authority.

Advertisement

Yet, the military continues to insist that elections can be held under these conditions. This claim defies logic. A legitimate election requires basic freedoms ~ of speech, assembly, and political participation ~ all of which are absent. Many political parties have been banned, opposition leaders remain in prison, and the military’s grip on information is absolute. Holding an election in such an environment is not a step toward democracy but an exercise in deception.

Advertisement

Moreover, the ongoing humanitarian crisis makes any meaningful political process impossible. With millions displaced and large parts of the country in active conflict, vast segments of the population will not even be able to vote. The military’s control over administrative machinery ensures that the election outcome is preordained. This is not a democratic process but a desperate attempt to fabricate legitimacy and buy time. The international community must not fall for the ruse. Any engagement with the junta’s election efforts will only embolden its tactics.

Myanmar’s people have made it clear that they reject military rule, and no staged election will change that. Countries in the region, particularly those within ASEAN, must recognise that their current diplomatic approach has failed. Instead of empty calls for dialogue, stronger action ~ including economic measures, coordinated sanctions, and greater support for democratic forces ~ is required. The generals may hope that an election will force the world to accept their rule as a political reality, but the resistance on the ground tells a different story. The fight for democracy in Myanmar is far from over, and the junta’s latest manoeuvre will not erase its growing losses. The military may try to dress itself in the trappings of an electoral process, but the people of Myanmar ~ and the world ~ must see through this charade. The only path to real stability lies not in a rigged vote but in the restoration of genuine civilian rule.