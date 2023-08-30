Declining FDI

Recent data showing a 34 per cent drop in FDI equity inflows to India during the June quarter compared to the previous year raises important questions about the implications of this decline for the economy. The decrease in FDI equity inflows to India during the June quarter can be attributed to the global economic slowdown and geopolitical tensions impacting investor sentiment in Europe and the USA.

Despite India’s investment efforts, multinational companies seem to be delaying further investment. The midyear outlook by leading investment banks suggests a downturn for the USA in the fourth quarter, followed by a year of contraction and a European recession in 2024. Recession warnings are prominent due to misaligned fiscal and monetary policies.

Despite some economic resilience, economists forecast high recession risk, mild profit recession and increasing corporate defaults. The recent decline in FDI equity inflows to India is a cause for concern. It reflects a potential loss of investor confidence in the Indian economy, which may be attributed to factors such as geopolitical tensions, global economic slowdown and policy uncertainties. This decline could have several negative implications. Reduced FDI means less capital inflow for investment and expansion, potentially leading to slower economic growth. With fewer foreign investments, there could be a slowdown in job creation across various sectors.

A drop in FDI may lead to reduced access to advanced technologies and expertise, hindering technological progress. A decline in FDI can also impact the trade balance by affecting export-oriented industries and reducing the competitiveness of domestic products in global markets. While India Inc.’s bullish outlook on the country’s economic prospects is certainly positive, the decline in FDI caused primarily by external factors could still have notable implications for the economy. India Inc.’s optimism about the country’s economic fut- ure indicates a strong belief in domestic growth poten- tial, business opportunities and market expansion. This confidence can drive increased domestic investment, innovation, and job creation. If domestic companies continue to invest and expand their operations, they can contribute to overall economic growth and resilien- ce. While this bullish sentiment is a positive force, it might not be enough to entirely offset the negative impact of declining FDI caused by external factors. FDI brings in diverse benefits such as capital infusion, technology transfer, job creation and access to global markets.

These advantages cannot be entirely replicated by increased domestic investment. The decline in FDI caused primarily by external factors will have notable repercussions anyway. While a robust domestic business environment is crucial, efforts to address external cha- llenges, restore investor confidence and implement po- licies that attract foreign investment remain important to fully harness the benefits that FDI brings to the econ- omy. Only a combination of strong domestic investment and healthy FDI inflows can truly propel India’s economic growth and development